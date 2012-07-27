FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Annan pushing Syria mediation despite being "scapegoat" -source
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2012 / 10:33 AM / in 5 years

Annan pushing Syria mediation despite being "scapegoat" -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan is still trying to forge a political solution to the Syria crisis despite being made a scapegoat for the failure of the two sides to agree, a source close to the mediation effort said on Friday.

Annan and U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon were meeting in London on Friday to discuss the future of mediation efforts and the U.N. observer mission, and the Syria “Action Group” may meet again soon, but not at ministerial level, the source said.

The source described the latest veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria as “a trainwreck”, but said it was encouraging to see opposition figures coming together, although they needed to “hurry up” to form a cohesive group. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles)

