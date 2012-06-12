Annan sees Syria contact group meeting soon -spokesman

GENEVA, June 12 (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan hopes to convene a meeting of an international contact group on Syria soon although no venue or list of participants has yet been set, his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said on Tuesday.

Annan was encouraged by international support for the idea of such a group and a meeting would aim to strengthen implementation of his six-point peace plan rather than developing a new plan, Fawzi said.

“It is coming together. Diplomacy has intensifed,” he told a news briefing in Geneva. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Louise Ireland)