Syrian Interior Minister in Beirut for treatment - sources
December 19, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian Interior Minister in Beirut for treatment - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Syria’s Interior Minister Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar arrived in Lebanon on Wednesday for medical treatment, security sources said, a week after bombers attacked his ministry in central Damascus.

They gave no details of his condition, but said it was not critical. Some Syrian rebels had said on Tuesday that Shaar was seriously wounded last Wednesday when a car bomb and two other explosives went off at the main gate of the Interior Ministry, killing a member of parliament.

