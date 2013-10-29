Syrian deputy prime minister dismissed - state media

BEIRUT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Syria’s deputy prime minister, Qadri Jamil, was dismissed from his post, state media said on Tuesday, citing government complaints about his performance and lack of coordination with other officials.

Jamil had been in Geneva recently and met U.S. officials there, according to U.S. sources in the city. It was unclear if his dismissal was linked to the meetings.

“Jamil was dismissed because he left his centre of work without prior permission and did not follow up on his duties ... additionally, he undertook activities outside the nation without coordinating with the government,” said a statement posted in a news flash on Syria TV.