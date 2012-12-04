FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO's Rasmussen warns of reaction to any chemical weapons use
December 4, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

NATO's Rasmussen warns of reaction to any chemical weapons use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The head of NATO, asked about possible use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government, said on Tuesday that any such act would provoke an immediate international response.

“The possible use of chemical weapons would be completely unacceptable for the whole international community,” NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters.

“If anybody resorts to these terrible weapons, then I would expect an immediate reaction from the international community,” he said.

