February 1, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

UNHCR reaches rebel-held northern area of Syria for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday that for the first time it had reached the opposition-held Azzas area of northern Syria where it found an estimated 45,000 displaced people living in “appalling” conditions in makeshift camps.

“This is an area that we have not been able to physically reach ever since the beginning of the conflict,” Yacoub El Hillo, director of UNHCR’s Middle East and North Africa Bureau, told reporters in Geneva.

“They want us to continue, it could not have happened without the Syrian government. For the planes to land near Latakia we had to have landing permits and also for the trucks to move,” he said, adding its convoy had delivered 2,000 tents and 15,000 blankets. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

