Obama says values France's strong support for U.S. action on Syria
September 6, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 4 years

Obama says values France's strong support for U.S. action on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he values the strong support from French President Francois Hollande for action against Syria for a chemical weapons attack.

Obama and Hollande met on the sidelines of a G20 summit in St. Petersburg. Hollande told reporters the broadest possible coalition is needed for action against Syria and that to not respond would carry the risk of another such attack.

Obama, trying to build international support for a military response against the Syrian government for the Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack, said he values Hollande’s support for what he said would be a limited response against what “these grievous acts.”

Obama also said world powers remain committed to engaging with Iran, and that he hopes Iran’s new president will show with deeds that his country does not seek nuclear weapons. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

