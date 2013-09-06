CORRECTED-Eleven nations urge strong int'l response in Syria -White House

(Corrects to show that not all nations are members of G20)

ST. PETERSBURG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Eleven nations condemned the Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack in Syria on Friday and called for a strong international response, according to a statement issued by the White House.

“The evidence clearly points to the Syrian government being responsible for the attack, which is part of a pattern of chemical weapons use by the regime,” said the statement, released as the G20 summit was ending.

It was signed by the leaders and representatives of Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey, Britain and the United States. All but Spain are members of the G20.

The statement stopped short of calling for a military response.

“We call for a strong international response to this grave violation of the world’s rules and conscience that will send a clear message that this kind of atrocity can never be repeated. Those who perpetrated these crimes must be held accountable,” it said.