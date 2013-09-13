FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. not expecting U.N. resolution on Syria to include use of force
September 13, 2013

U.S. not expecting U.N. resolution on Syria to include use of force

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States does not expect a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria’s chemical weapons to include a potential use of military force due to Russian opposition, senior Obama administration officials said on Friday.

The officials, who briefed a group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States would instead insist that the resolution include a range of consequences should Syria refuse to give up chemical weapons in a verifiable way.

Those consequences could include increased sanctions, the official said.

The United States wants to see progress with Russia and the United Nations toward a deal on disarming Syria of its chemical weapons over the next couple of weeks, the officials said.

