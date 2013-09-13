U.S. not expecting U.N. resolution on Syria to include use of force

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United States does not expect a U.N. Security Council resolution on Syria’s chemical weapons to include a potential use of military force due to Russian opposition, senior Obama administration officials said on Friday.

The officials, who briefed a group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States would instead insist that the resolution include a range of consequences should Syria refuse to give up chemical weapons in a verifiable way.

Those consequences could include increased sanctions, the official said.

The United States wants to see progress with Russia and the United Nations toward a deal on disarming Syria of its chemical weapons over the next couple of weeks, the officials said.