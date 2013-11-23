FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamist rebels say seize biggest Syrian oilfield from Assad forces
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Al Qaeda
November 23, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Islamist rebels say seize biggest Syrian oilfield from Assad forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Islamist rebel battalions led by al Qaeda-linked fighters seized the largest oil field in eastern Syria on Saturday, activists said, cutting off President Bashar al-Assad’s access to almost all local crude reserves.

There was no immediate comment from the government. Losing the al-Omar oil field would mean Assad’s forces would be almost completely reliant on imported oil in their fight to end the country’s 2-1/2-year revolt.

Activists linked to the Nusra Front said its fighters stormed and captured the field, as well as several tanks and a weapons cache. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.