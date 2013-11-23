Islamist rebels say seize biggest Syrian oilfield from Assad forces

BEIRUT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Islamist rebel battalions led by al Qaeda-linked fighters seized the largest oil field in eastern Syria on Saturday, activists said, cutting off President Bashar al-Assad’s access to almost all local crude reserves.

There was no immediate comment from the government. Losing the al-Omar oil field would mean Assad’s forces would be almost completely reliant on imported oil in their fight to end the country’s 2-1/2-year revolt.

Activists linked to the Nusra Front said its fighters stormed and captured the field, as well as several tanks and a weapons cache. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)