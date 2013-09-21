Syria has disclosed full chemical weapons stockpile details -watchdog

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Syria has disclosed all the information on its chemical weapons that was expected by an agreed Saturday deadline, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said.

The disclosure is a crucial stage in the process that should lead to the weapons’ destruction. Syria is believed to possess about 1,000 tonnes of toxins, and has agreed to destroy them under a joint Russian-U.S. proposal designed to avert a U.S. military strike on Syria.

“The Technical Secretariat is currently reviewing the information received,” a statement on the OPCW website said.