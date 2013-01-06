Assad's speech aimed at foiling diplomatic solution - opposition

AMMAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition rejected a proposed peace initiative announced in a speech by President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday, saying it was aimed at wrecking diplomatic efforts to end the civil war.

“Assad simply wanted, with the initiative he proposed, to cut the road to reaching a political solution that may result from the forthcoming American-Russian meeting with (U.N. mediator Lakhdar) Brahimi, which the opposition would not accept unless he and his regime leave,” National Coalition spokesman Walid Bunni told Reuters.