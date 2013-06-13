UN rights chief warns of Qusair bloodshed recurring in Aleppo

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on Thursday she was worried that the bloodshed in the battle for the Syrian town of Qusair will be repeated in the city of Aleppo and undermine attempts to negotiate a peace.

“I am concerned that what happened in Qusair will happen in Aleppo. All the reports I‘m receiving are of augmentation of resources and forces on the part of the government,” Pillay told Reuters television.

“It’s hardly a scenario and a proper stage for negotiations at this stage. Would you begin negotiations with people who are intent on emerging as victors out of violent struggle,” Pillay added. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Vincent Fribault; Editing by Andrew Heavens)