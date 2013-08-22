FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UN's Pillay wants probe of alleged Syria attack as soon as possible
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 22, 2013 / 5:38 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-UN's Pillay wants probe of alleged Syria attack as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

GENEVA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Allegations of a chemical weapons attack in Syria are “exceptionally grave” and must be investigated as soon as humanly possible, U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay said on Thursday.

A team of investigators sent by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon must be given access “without any delay or obfuscation,” she said in a statement.

“The use of chemical weapons is prohibited under customary international law,” she said. “This absolute prohibition applies in all circumstances... it is binding on the Government despite it not being party to the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention. It is also binding on anti-Government armed groups.”

The prohibition on chemical weapons is one of the strongest and most unequivocal in international law, along with genocide and torture.

If the allegations are proven to be true they would top the list of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity already levelled at both sides in Syria, potentially defining the conflict as the Srebrenica massacre did in the Bosnian war.

“These allegations are exceptionally grave and need to be comprehensively proved or disproved as soon as is humanly possible,” Pillay said.

Pillay’s staff in the region heard from well-placed sources that in addition to hundreds of reported civilian deaths, there were thousands of injured in need of medical care and humanitarian aid, the statement from her office said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.