UPDATE 1-Syrian jet attacks on Damascus suburbs kill at least 60 -activists
August 27, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Syrian jet attacks on Damascus suburbs kill at least 60 -activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Syrian fighter plane attacks on eastern suburbs of Damascus killed at least 60 people on Monday, opposition activists said.

They said the aerial attacks targeted the neighbourhood of Zemalka and the more easterly suburb of Saqba where Free Syrian Army fighters had attacked and overrUn several army roadblocks earlier in the day.

Both suburbs are poor and predominantly Sunni Muslim. Sunnis have been at the forefront of 17 months of fighting against President Bashar al-Assad.

“The 60 casualties were recorded in Zemalka and there were many dead as well in Saqba but their numbers could not be ascertained,” said Osama al-Dimashqi, an activist speaking from Zemalka and giving an alias for fear of reprisals.

“Most of those killed were civilians and the Free Syrian Army had attacked the roadblocks then left,” he said.

Dimashqi said these were the first aerial attacks by fighter planes on Damascus.

