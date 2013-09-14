FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian opposition elects moderate Islamist Ahmad Tumeh as PM
September 14, 2013

Syrian opposition elects moderate Islamist Ahmad Tumeh as PM

AMMAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The opposition Syrian National Coalition on Saturday elected moderate Islamist Ahmad Tumeh as provisional prime minister, coalition members told Reuters.

The coalition hopes that 48-year-old Tumeh will boost the opposition’s credibility as Russia and the United States negotiated a deal over Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons arsenal that could lead to efforts towards a wider settlement of the two-and-a-half year conflict.

Tumeh, a former political prisoner from the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, got 75 votes out of 97 cast in a coalition ballot in Istanbul, the sources said.

