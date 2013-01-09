FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria to swap prisoners for rebel-held Iranians- Turkish agency
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Syria to swap prisoners for rebel-held Iranians- Turkish agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Syrian government will set free 2,130 civilian prisoners on Wednesday in exchange for the release of 48 Iranians held by Syrian rebels, Turkey’s state-run Anatolian news agency reported.

Citing the head of a Turkish humanitarian agency who was in Damascus to help coordinate the deal, Anatolian said Turkish citizens were among those to be released on Wednesday morning.

The deal was brokered by Turkey and Qatar.

The Syrian rebel al-Baraa brigade seized the Iranians in early August and had initially threatened to kill them.

The rebels say the captives are members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards sent to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces crush their revolt.

Tehran, one of Assad’s closest allies, has said they were pilgrims visiting Shi‘ite Muslim shrines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.