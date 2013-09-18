FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Qaeda affiliate overruns Syrian town near Turkish border-activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A rebel group affiliated with al Qaeda overran a Syrian town near the border with Turkey on Wednesday after fighting broke out with units of the Arab- and Western-backed Free Syrian Army, opposition activists said.

Fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant stormed the town of Azaz, 5 kms (2 miles) from the Syrian-Turkish border and killed at least five Free Syrian Army members, they said, adding 100 people were arrested.

The fighting is the most severe since tensions mounted earlier this year between the two rebel groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

