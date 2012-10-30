FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian air raid on strategic town kills 6 civilians-activists
October 30, 2012

Syrian air raid on strategic town kills 6 civilians-activists

AMMAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A Syrian airforce raid on a rebel-held town, strategically situated on the Damascus-Aleppo highway, killed at least six civilians on Tuesday, including children, opposition campaigners in the area said.

Video footage showed men pulling out the body of a toddler from a flattened building in a northern neighbourhood of Maarat al-Numaan, 300 kilometres (188 miles) north of Damascus, which has been under aerial and ground bombardment since rebels seized control last month.

The footage could not be independently verified.

