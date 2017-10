AMMAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Syrian warplanes bombarded a rebel stronghold on the edge of Damascus on Monday, the final day of a truce marred by air raids and fighting between the two sides across the country, opposition activists said.

They said jets targeted Harat al-Shwam, a residential neighbourhood a few kilometres east of the capital which President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had tried to storm, encountering stiff resistance.