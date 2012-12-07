FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels elect unified command
December 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Syrian rebels elect unified command

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Syrian rebel groups meeting in Turkey elected a 30-member unified command on Friday at talks attended by security officials from international powers, delegates said.

“The command has been organised into several fronts. We are now in the process of electing a military leader and a political liaison office for each region,” said one of the delegates who did not want to be named.

Security officials from the United States, Britain, France, the Gulf and Jordan have been attending the talks, which come days before a conference for the Friends of Syria, a grouping of dozens of countries that have mostly pledged non-military aid to rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

