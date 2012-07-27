FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Violence forces ICRC to move some foreign staff out of Syria
July 27, 2012 / 10:38 AM / in 5 years

Violence forces ICRC to move some foreign staff out of Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is evacuating some expatriate aid workers from Syria due to the deteriorating security situation, moving them temporarily to Beirut, a spokesman said on Friday.

“An unstable and deteriorating situation in several parts of the country has led the ICRC to temporarily relocate some of its staff outside of Syria,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva. “A core team of expatriates and nationals will continue working in Damascus.”

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has suspended some of its aid operations in the city of Aleppo, mainly the deployment of ambulances and first aid work by volunteers, he added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Jon Boyle

