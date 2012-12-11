FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

Number of registered Syrian refugees tops 500,000 - UNHCR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - More than half a million Syrian refugees are now registered or awaiting registration in the region, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

“According to UNHCR’s latest figures for Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey and North Africa, 509,559 Syrians are either already registered (425,160) or in the process of being registered,” UNHCR said in a statement issued in Geneva.

The number of registered Syrian refugees region-wide rose by about 3,200 per day in November, with close to 1,000 Syrians crossing into Jordan during the past two nights alone, it said.

