Up to 30,000 Syrian refugees may have crossed into Lebanon-UN
July 20, 2012 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

Up to 30,000 Syrian refugees may have crossed into Lebanon-UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 20 (Reuters) - Up to 30,000 Syrian refugees may have crossed into Lebanon in the past 48 hours to escape fighting in their country, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

“We have reports we are trying to verify that thousands of Syrians overnight and yesterday crossed into Lebanon. So far reports vary between 8,500 and 30,000 people may have crossed in the past 48 hours,” said Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). “Borders remain open...people continue to flood into Lebanon.”

One million Syrians are also believed to be internally displaced within the country as of last week, she told a news briefing in Geneva. The figure came from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent whose previous estimate was that 500,000 were uprooted.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Diana Abdallah

