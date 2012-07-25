FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey-Syria border closing to commerce, not refugees-U.N.
July 25, 2012

Turkey-Syria border closing to commerce, not refugees-U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, July 25 (Reuters) - - Turkish authorities have told the U.N. refugee agency that its borders with Syria will close to commercial traffic but remain open for Syrian refugees fleeing the conflict, a UNHCR spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We’ve received assurances that it is staying open. The border is closed for all commercial traffic in both directions, that is what we heard from the Turkish government,” Sybella Wilkes, spokeswoman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said.

Earlier, an official from the Turkish Customs and Trade Ministry told Reuters that all Turkey’s border gates with Syria are to be closed from Wednesday, in response to worsening security conditions. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Boyle)

