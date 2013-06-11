FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UN talking to Germany about resettling 5,000 Syrian refugees
June 11, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UN talking to Germany about resettling 5,000 Syrian refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure to 5,000 instead of 10,000 after UNHCR official clarification)

GENEVA, June 11 (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency is talking to Germany about temporarily resettling up to 5,000 Syrian refugees, UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards said on Tuesday.

Edwards said UNHCR was also working with other European governments to find ways to help the 1.6 million Syrians who have fled the country, a number the United Nations expects to reach 3.45 million by the end of 2013. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Michael Roddy)

