Syria urges restraint after Turkish strike
October 3, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Syria urges restraint after Turkish strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Syria said on Wednesday it was investigating the source of a mortar bomb that killed five civilians in a residential area in Turkey close to the border and urged restraint after Turkey’s military struck targets inside Syria.

Syria’s Information Minister Omran Zoabi also conveyed his condolences to the Turkish people, saying his country respected the sovereignty of neighbouring countries. He also called on other countries to respect Syria’s sovereignty and to control their borders to stop gunmen from entering Syria.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
