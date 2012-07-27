UN rights chief calls for sparing civilians in Syria's Aleppo

GENEVA, July 27 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Navi Pillay appealed to both Syrian government forces and rebels on Friday to spare civilians in Aleppo, voicing deep concern at the “likelihood of an imminent major confrontation” in the city.

In a statement issued in Geneva, she said a “discernable pattern” had emerged as President Bashar al-Assad’s forces try -- using intense shelling, tank fire and door-to-door searches - to clear areas it says are occupied by insurgents.

Pillay cited unconfirmed reports of atrocities including executions and shooting of civilians by snipers during recent fighting in Syria’s capital Damascus. She said those committing war crimes and crimes against humanity would not escape justice.