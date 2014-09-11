FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Russia says US airstrikes without UN mandate would be act of aggression - Interfax
September 11, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Russia says US airstrikes without UN mandate would be act of aggression - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with new media slug)

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday airstrikes against Islamist militants in Syria without a UN Security Council mandate would be an act of aggression, Interfax news agency reported.

“The U.S. president has spoken directly about the possibility of strikes by the U.S. armed forces against ISIL positions in Syria without the consent of the legitimate government,” ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said.

“This step, in the absence of a UN Security Council decision, would be an act of aggression, a gross violation of international law.” (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

