Russia denies issuing statement on Assad health
August 6, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Russia denies issuing statement on Assad health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Interior Ministry denied on Monday issuing any statement via Twitter on the health of Syrian President Bashar al-Assed, dismissing the validity of a tweeted message that had suggested the Syrian leader might have been killed.

An Interior Ministry spokesman denied any knowledge of a Twitter account bearing the name of the interior minister on which a message was sent quoting Russia’s ambassador to Syria as saying Assad might have been killed or wounded.

The Russian embassy in Damascus said it could not comment on the report.

