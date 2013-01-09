Russia says ideas aired by Syria's Assad should be heeded

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday ideas aired by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a speech on Sunday - criticised by his opponents, the United States and the U.N. chief - should be taken into account in the search for a solution to the conflict.

Assad “affirmed readiness for the launch of an inter-Syrian dialogue and for reforming the country on the basis of Syria’s sovereignty ... and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.