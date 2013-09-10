Russia works on "concrete" plan for control of Syrian chemical arms

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russia is working on an “effective, concrete” plan for putting Syria’s chemical weapons under international control and is discussing the details with Damascus, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Lavrov told reporters the plan would be presented to other nations soon and that the proposal, which he announced on Monday, was not entirely Russian but grew out of contacts with the United States.
Reporting by Gabriela Bazcynska, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Tijothy Heritage