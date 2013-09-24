FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says chemical inspectors to return to Syria on Wednesday
September 24, 2013 / 8:08 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says chemical inspectors to return to Syria on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.N. chemical weapons investigators are expected to return to Syria on Wednesday to continue investigating allegations of chemical weapons use there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

“We are pleased that our persistent calls for the return of U.N. experts to Syria for the investigation of other episodes have born fruit,” Ryabkov said in parliament, referring to alleged incidents of chemical weapons use other than an Aug. 21 attack.

“According to the latest information, the group ... is leaving for Damascus tomorrow, Sept. 25,” he said.

