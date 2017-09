MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that allegations of the use of toxic chemicals by Syrian government forces are false, apparently referring to reports of chlorine gas attacks.

“Accusations against government forces of supposed cases of the use of poisonous chemicals continue to be fabricated,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “According to reliable evidence the Russian side possesses, such allegations do not correspond to reality.” (Writing by Steve Gutterman)