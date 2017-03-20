FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian ambassador to Syria says Damascus clashes damaged embassy building
March 20, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 5 months ago

Russian ambassador to Syria says Damascus clashes damaged embassy building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Ambassador to Syria, Alexander Kinshchak said one of the Russian embassy's buildings in Damascus had been damaged in clashes between government and opposition forces, Russian news agency RIA reported on Monday.

"We have a building that we haven't been using temporarily, not far from the epicenter of yesterday's clashes. I was told a shock wave knocked out the windows there," Kinshchak was quoted as saying.

On Sunday Syrian rebels launched a major offensive that brought them close to the heart of the Old City of Damascus, and government forces responded with intense bombardments of rebel-held areas. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alessandra Prentice)

