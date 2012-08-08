Russian general denies report of his death in Syria-agencies

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian news agencies denied reports that a Russian general had been killed in Syria and said he had appeared in person on Wednesday at the Defence Ministry in Moscow.

The ministry said reports that a Russian general advising Syria’s military had been killed amounted to a “bald-faced lie”.

Itar-Tass news agency said a reserve officer called Vladimir Kuzheyev had later met Russian journalists at the ministry and, although he did not say whether he had been in Syria, he declared: “I want to confirm that I am alive and well.”