Russian general denies report of his death in Syria-agencies
August 8, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

Russian general denies report of his death in Syria-agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian news agencies denied reports that a Russian general had been killed in Syria and said he had appeared in person on Wednesday at the Defence Ministry in Moscow.

The ministry said reports that a Russian general advising Syria’s military had been killed amounted to a “bald-faced lie”.

Itar-Tass news agency said a reserve officer called Vladimir Kuzheyev had later met Russian journalists at the ministry and, although he did not say whether he had been in Syria, he declared: “I want to confirm that I am alive and well.”

