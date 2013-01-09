FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Russia, U.S. to meet Syria envoy Brahimi on Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Russia, U.S. to meet Syria envoy Brahimi on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects title of William Burns to U.S. Deputy Secretary of State from Undersecretary of State in 5th paragraph)

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian and U.S. diplomats plan to hold a meeting with the international mediator for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, on Friday in Geneva, Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday.

Russian and U.S. diplomats held two trilateral meetings last month with Brahimi, who is trying to find a diplomatic solution to end the nearly 22-month-old conflict between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government and its opponents.

Russia and the United States both support Brahimi’s efforts to forge a peace deal based on an agreement reached by world powers in Geneva in June, which called for the creation of a transitional governing body, but they are at odds over Assad.

Russia says Assad’s exit from power must not be a precondition for a political solution in Syria, where more than 60,000 have been killed since the conflict began with a government crackdown on protests in March 2011.

“A trilateral meeting with participation of Mikhail Bogdanov, (U.S. Deputy Secretary of State) William Burns and Lakhdar Brahimi is planned for Jan. 11 in Geneva,” Interfax quoted Bogdanov as saying.

Bogdanov, the Kremlin special envoy for Middle East affairs, met Burns and Brahimi in Geneva on Dec. 9, three days after Brahimi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Dublin. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.