June 6, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says reports of chemical arms in Syria must not bring intervention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that reports chemical weapons have being used in Syria should not be used to justify foreign military intervention in the more than two-year-old conflict.

“The issue of chemical weapons has become the subject of speculation and provocation,” Lavrov said after meeting with counterparts from Baltic nations. “I do not rule out that somebody wants to use it to state that a red line has been crossed and a foreign intervention is necessary.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman

