FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia fears alleged Syria gas attacks may be pretext for intervention
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 6, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Russia fears alleged Syria gas attacks may be pretext for intervention

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes)

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia, a fierce opponent of foreign military intervention in Syria, voiced concern on Thursday that unnamed powers might use allegations of chemical weapons attacks to justify such action.

“The issue of chemical weapons has become the subject of speculation and provocation,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference with his German and Finnish counterparts.

“I do not rule out that somebody wants to use it to state that a red line has been crossed and a foreign intervention is necessary,” he said.

Lavrov also urged Turkey to clarify reports that Syrian militants fighting to oust Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had been arrested on its soil in possession of the nerve agent sarin.

France said on Tuesday it had performed tests that proved Assad’s forces had used nerve gas in the more than two-year-old conflict, a “red line” that the United States and other countries have repeatedly said would demand a response.

Russia, a longstanding Syrian ally and arms supplier, has repeatedly warned against outside intervention in Syria, saying the Syrian people themselves should decide their fate. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alistair Lyon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.