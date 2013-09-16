Russia says may be time to force Assad's foes to talk peace

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday it may be time to consider efforts to force foes of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to attend an international peace conference instead of just urging them to do so.

He also said after talks with Egypt’s foreign minister that any calls for a swift U.N. resolution threatening potential punishment for Syria under Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter - which can include the use of force - showed a “lack of understanding” of an agreement reached for Syria to abandon its chemical arms.