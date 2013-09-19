FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin sees reason for hope in Syrian chemical arms deal
September 19, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Putin sees reason for hope in Syrian chemical arms deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALDAI, Russia, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he could not be 100 percent certain that a plan for the destruction of Syrian chemical weapons would be carried out successfully but he saw positive signs for hope.

“Will we be able to accomplish it all? I cannot be 100 percent sure about it,” Putin told a gathering of journalists and Russia experts. “But everything we have seen so far in recent days gives us confidence that this will happen.”

Putin also said he had strong grounds to believe that an Aug. 21 chemical attack in Syria was staged by opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

