Russia says Syria to remove chemical weapons this month
February 4, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Russia says Syria to remove chemical weapons this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Syria plans to send a large shipment of toxic agents out of the country this month and is prepared to complete the removal process by March 1, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“Literally yesterday the Syrian announced that the removal of a large shipment of chemical substances is planned in February. They are ready to complete this process by March 1,” state-run Russia news agency RIA quoted Gatilov as saying. (Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

