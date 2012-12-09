FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia denies holding talks on future of Syria's Assad
December 9, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Russia denies holding talks on future of Syria's Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday it was not holding any talks on the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, dismissing speculation that it is preparing for its ally’s potential exit from power.

“We are not holding any talks on the fate of Assad,” Itar-Tass news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying during a meeting on Sunday.

“All attempts to present the situation differently are rather shady, even for the diplomacy of those countries that are known for striving to distort facts in their own favour,” it quoted him as saying. He also said countries criticising Russia and China for vetoing U.N. Security Council resolutions on Syria were “dishonest.”

