Russia: both sides in Syria violate human rights

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Videos apparently showing rebels killing supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo prove that both sides in the conflict violate human rights, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

“The harsh massacre of supporters of the government by the opposition confirms human rights violations are taking place on both sides,” Gatilov said on twitter.

“It would be useful if Western and Arab politicians looked at the situation in Syria from this angle too. Everybody must stop violence,” he added.