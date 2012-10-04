FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia urges Syria to say Turkey border attack was accident
October 4, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Russia urges Syria to say Turkey border attack was accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged Syria on Thursday to state publicly that a mortar bomb attack on the Turkish border was accidental and would not be repeated, RIA Novosti news agency said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also called for restraint after the attack in which five Turkish civilians were killed on Wednesday.

“Through our ambassador to Syria, we have spoken to the Syrian authorities who assured us ... that what happened at the border with Turkey was a tragic accident, and that it will not happen again,” RIA quoted Lavrov as saying during a visit to Islamabad.

“We think it is of fundamental importance for Damascus to state that officially,” he said.

