Russia tells Syrian opposition to seek dialogue with Damascus
January 13, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Russia tells Syrian opposition to seek dialogue with Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition should propose its own ideas for dialogue with Damascus in response to those aired by President Bashar al-Assad in a speech a week ago, Russian news agencies quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Sunday.

“President Assad came out with initiatives aimed at inviting all opposition members to dialogue. Yes, these initiatives probably do not go far enough. Probably they will not seem serious to some, but they are proposals,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in the Ukrainian city of Chernovtsy.

“If I were in the opposition’s shoes, I would come up with my ideas in response on how to establish a dialogue.”

