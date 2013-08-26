FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia concerned about possible U.S. military response in Syria
August 26, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Russia concerned about possible U.S. military response in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia is very concerned that Washington may respond militarily to a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syria’s government, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged restraint when talking to his U.S. counterpart, the ministry said on Monday.

“The minister (Lavrov) stressed that the official announcements from Washington in recent days about the readiness of U.S. armed forces to ‘intervene’ in the Syrian conflict have been received in Moscow with deep concern,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to a conversation on Sunday. (reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Steve Gutterman)

