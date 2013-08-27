Russia regrets postponement of meeting with US on Syria

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia regrets the postponement of a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in the Hague with senior diplomats from the United States on an international peace conference for Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.

Washington said the meeting had been postponed because of “ongoing consultations” over the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria. Gatilov made clear on Twitter that the United States had taken the decision unilaterally to postpone the meeting and said this was “regrettable”. (Reporting by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)