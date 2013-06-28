Russia criticises groups setting conditions for Syria talks

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia was committed to arranging a peace conference on the Syria conflict but other countries and groups were complicating matters by trying to set preconditions.

Lavrov, who will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry next week to discuss the planned conference, also said shipments of weapons to rebels fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad contradicted the idea of the peace conference.