Russia says United Nations should stay in Syria
August 16, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russia says United Nations should stay in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Thursday that it favours a continued United Nations presence in Syria, saying a U.N. exit from the Middle Eastern nation would have “serious negative consequences”.

In a meeting with U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov emphasised “the need to maintain the U.N. presence in Syria,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United States has said unarmed U.N. observers should not remain in Syria beyond an Aug. 19 deadline, but that Washington is willing to consider an alternative U.N. presence in the country to deal with the deadly 17-month conflict.

